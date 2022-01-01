Go
Toast

Dodge City - Lenoir

Come in and enjoy!

954 Blowing Rock Boulevard

No reviews yet

Location

954 Blowing Rock Boulevard

Lenoir NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Valley Filling Station

No reviews yet

The best beer and wood fired pizza in Happy Valley, NC. Stay awhile!

Side Street Pour House - Lenoir

No reviews yet

Locally owned and independent restaurant featuring top notch food and 44 taps on draft!

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Cooked fresh everyday. Hickory smoked BBQ, pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs.
Catering available please contact us at 828-728-8884 for more information!

Fresh Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston