Dodie's Dockside
Bringing people together with food. We offer coastal fare with an Italian theme. We're a casual restaurant with an upscale experience as we strive to use the freshest, most wholesome ingredients that we can find. Please come and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
301 Broadway Ave suite 100
Lorain OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
