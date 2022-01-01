Go
Dodie's Dockside

Bringing people together with food. We offer coastal fare with an Italian theme. We're a casual restaurant with an upscale experience as we strive to use the freshest, most wholesome ingredients that we can find. Please come and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

301 Broadway Ave suite 100

Avg 4.7 (150 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Lorain OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
