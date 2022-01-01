Go
Dog Haus Biergarten

Come in and enjoy!

6310 US Rt 60

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
CHEESEBURGER$9.49
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
CHEESE TOTS$3.99
DOWNTOWN
smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
TATER TOTS
HOLY AIOLI$9.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
SOOO VEGGIE
beyond sausage® hot italian, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli
COWBOY
smoked bacon wrapped dog, cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce
THE HANGOVER$9.99
white american cheese, smoked bacon, haus chili, fried egg, mayo

Location

6310 US Rt 60

Barboursville WV

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

