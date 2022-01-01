Dog Haus Biergarten

Our craft-casual gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers; premium shakes and soft-serve ice cream; and beer program that spotlights local brews has garnered critical acclaim and national attention since we opened our first location in our hometown of Pasadena, CA in 2010. We’re known for signature all beef Haus Dogs and hand crafted proprietary Haus sausages as well as the 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics - never ever. Another reason dogs, sausages and burgers are special is that we serve them on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls.



933 Ellsworth Dr.