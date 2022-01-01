Go
Dog Haus

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
HOLY AIOLI$9.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
THE HANGOVER$9.99
white american cheese, smoked bacon, haus chili, fried egg, mayo
CHEESEBURGER$9.49
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.99
SOOO VEGGIE
beyond sausage® hot italian, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli
ONION RINGS$3.99
COWBOY
smoked bacon wrapped dog, cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions

Location

12023 E Arapahoe Rd.

Centennial CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
