Dog Haus
DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS
162 tracker drive
Location
162 tracker drive
Colorado springs CO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
El Padrino Mexicano
Come on in and enjoy!
Beasts & Brews
You’ll love dining in our Community Taproom & Scratch Kitchen. At Beasts & Brews, our selection of beer, wine and spirits from our self-pour taps is the first thing you’ll notice in our rustic, yet sophisticated restaurant. The best seats in the house are placed strategically on our gorgeous patio facing a breathtaking view of the Front Range, next to our roaring fire pits. Inside seating has the same phenomenal view through our wall of garage doors. You’ll find delicious cuisine from classic burgers, tacos, and mac 'n cheese to lobster risotto and rib eye.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
iFLY Colorado Springs
INDOOR SKYDIVING IS REAL FLYING
Experience the sensation of flying in our state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnels. Safe for all ages, experience levels and abilities, indoor skydiving at iFLY is a family-friendly activity perfect for kid’s birthday parties, corporate events, team building, and more.