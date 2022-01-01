Go
Dog Haus Biergarten Old Pasadena

93 East Green Street

Popular Items

CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
COWBOY
smoked bacon wrapped dog, cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce
TATER TOTS
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
CHEESEBURGER$9.49
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
HOLY AIOLI$9.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
SOOO VEGGIE
beyond sausage® hot italian, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli
DOWNTOWN
smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup
ONION RINGS$3.99

Location

93 East Green Street

Pasadena CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
