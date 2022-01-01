Go
Dog Haus

DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS
BEERS

50 E Thousand Oaks Blvd

Popular Items

FRIES
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
CHEESEBURGER$9.49
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
TATER TOTS
HOLY AIOLI$9.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
SOOO VEGGIE
beyond sausage® hot italian, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli
DOWNTOWN
smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup
ONION RINGS$3.99

Location

50 E Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
