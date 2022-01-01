Dog & Pony
The Dog & Pony is a family-friendly restaurant with a fenced in dog park, covered patio, playground and basketball court, with a live music stage and a dance floor. We are mainly a Burger and Hot Dog restaurant with a few entree style dishes as well. We feature a full bar including regional beers, predominantly natural wines, and great liquors. Come enjoy the dining room or join us on our covered deck or out in the back yard on the picnic tables!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1481 S Main Street • $$
1481 S Main Street
Boerne TX
