Dog & Pony

The Dog & Pony is a family-friendly restaurant with a fenced in dog park, covered patio, playground and basketball court, with a live music stage and a dance floor. We are mainly a Burger and Hot Dog restaurant with a few entree style dishes as well. We feature a full bar including regional beers, predominantly natural wines, and great liquors. Come enjoy the dining room or join us on our covered deck or out in the back yard on the picnic tables!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1481 S Main Street • $$

Avg 4 (1444 reviews)

Popular Items

Boerne Cheddar Burger$13.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Duke's Mayo
K - Chicken Strips$8.50
Chicken Fried Chicken$15.50
Fried Pickles$7.00
Ranch
The Greyhound$13.50
American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Duke's Mayo
El Diablo Burger$13.50
American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo
Nutty Goat$13.50
Chicken, Glazed Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Onion
Chicken Avocado$13.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese
K - Cheeseburger$8.00
Keto Bomb$14.50
Bacon Wrapped Chicken Stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Southwest Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1481 S Main Street

Boerne TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
