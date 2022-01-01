Go
Doggie's Pub

Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers hand-tossed pizza, with a wide variety of quality drinks, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor beer garden and dining area.
We aim to provide a community-oriented space, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week.
Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or visit us at doggiespub.com to learn more. Call the pizza shop to order directly - 814.206.0593

PIZZA

108 S Pugh St • $$

Avg 4.1 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Whole Cheese$14.00
Veggie Overload$18.00
green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
*no substitutions
Garlic Knots$7.00
strips of dough tied in a knot, baked fresh, and topped with melted butter, garlic, and parmesan, served hot with a side of marinara
Marinara$0.50
Popper Pie$18.00
cream cheese base with bacon, jalapenos, and everything bagel seasoning
*no substitutions
Ranch$0.50
Meat'za$18.00
bacon, chicken, pepperoni, and sausage
*no substitutions
Hot Dog$3.00
classic hot dog on a warm toasted roll. ketchup or mustard? just let us know.
16" Chee-Zee Bread$14.00
garlic butter base topped with tons of cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

108 S Pugh St

State College PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
