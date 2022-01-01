Doggie's Pub
Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers hand-tossed pizza, with a wide variety of quality drinks, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor beer garden and dining area.
We aim to provide a community-oriented space, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week.
Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or visit us at doggiespub.com to learn more. Call the pizza shop to order directly - 814.206.0593
PIZZA
108 S Pugh St • $$
108 S Pugh St
State College PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
