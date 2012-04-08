Go
Doggi's Arepa Bar image

Doggi's Arepa Bar

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

91 Reviews

$$

801 N Federal Hwy

Hallandale, FL 33304

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

AREPA LLANERA$11.99
Grilled picanha steak with venezuelan grilled white cheese and "guasacaca"
EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA$3.99
Shredded beef empanada
EMPANADA QUESO$3.99
White cheese empanada
CACHAPA QUESO DE MANO$10.99
Traditional corn pancake semi-sweet, with "queso de mano" inside and topped with cream and white shredded cheese.
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
EMPANADA POLLO MECHADO$3.99
Shredded chicken empanada
TEQUENOS$8.99
Venezuelan spear of bread dough with cheese in the middle
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
AREPA REINA PEPIADA$9.99
Chicken salad, avocado, green peas and chopped parsley in a mayo-mustard sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

801 N Federal Hwy, Hallandale FL 33304

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Republica Cigar and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
801 N Federal Hwy Suite 101 Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Jaffa Miami
orange starNo Reviews
701 North Federal Highway s#101 Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
WoodOne Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd. Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange star4.8 • 12
411 N FEDERAL HWY HALLANDALE BEACH, FL 33009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hallandale

Rebel Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront
orange star4.2 • 11630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events
orange star4.4 • 10937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery
orange star4.4 • 2506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Doggi's Arepa Bar

orange star4.0 • 91 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston