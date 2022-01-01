Go
Doggi's Arepa Bar

Enjoy the best AREPAS and traditional Venezuelan food in town.

EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

7281 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1657 reviews)

Popular Items

EMPANADA POLLO MECHADO$3.99
Shredded chicken empanada
EMPANADA QUESO$3.99
White cheese empanada
EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA$3.99
Shredded beef empanada
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
TEQUENOS$8.99
Venezuelan spear of bread dough with cheese in the middle
CACHAPA QUESO DE MANO$10.99
Traditional corn pancake semi-sweet, with "queso de mano" inside and topped with cream and white shredded cheese.
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
AREPA REINA PEPIADA$9.99
Chicken salad, avocado, green peas and chopped parsley in a mayo-mustard sauce
AREPA LLANERA$11.99
Grilled picanha steak with venezuelan grilled white cheese and "guasacaca"
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

7281 Biscayne Blvd

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

