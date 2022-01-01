Go
Dogmud Tavern

Welcome to Dogmud, where we encourage good times with family, friends, and friends-to-be. This is your gaming tavern. It's not a library, so no need to whisper here, my friend!
We have plenty of games here for you to choose from, but you're welcome to bring your own as well. See something you like? Just grab it off the shelf!
If you didn't pack your appetite, we expect you'll work one up. We have a menu full of nosh-worthy nom-noms to tingle the ol' taste buds and quite the selection of drinks to wet your whistle. Go ahead-make yourself at home, and don't be afraid to say hello to the gamers at the next table. You're with friends here!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

681 S. Pear Orchard Rd.

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$3.00
Players' Club$12.75
ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, bacon, and honey mustard on a homemade bun or Texas toast
Texas Cheesaw Massacre$8.75
Texas toast with cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Bacon $2 • Ham $3 • Chicken $4 • Pulled Pork $4
The TPK-Sadilla$7.95
roasted chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, bacon
Chib Nibs$4.75
pretzel bites with a mustard sauce
Memaw's Kitchen Chicken$12.75
roasted chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and dressed with lettuce, tomato, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, and garlic mayo on a homemade bun or Texas toast
Ranch$0.35
The Redshirt
Always the first to go!
pepperoni, mozzarella/provolone blend, red sauce. Need more pepperoni? Buff this bad boy for an extra $1!
The Hungry Hero$12.95
Country Pleasin’ sausage, pimento cheese, Sweet Heat pickles, Garlic salt Crustinis
Warewolf Bait$12.75
roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, and garlic mayo on a homemade bun or Texas toast
Location

Ridgeland MS

Sunday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:45 am - 1:00 am
