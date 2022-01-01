Go
Doha Bar Lounge

Can’t come to our Long Island City restaurant? Can’t make it for happy hour at Astoria bar and lounge? That doesn’t mean you’ll have to miss out on the ultimate gastronomic experience that our chefs and bartenders offer. Our takeout and delivery services are available for your evening meals and late-night cravings. Whether you're eating or drinking alone or with the whole gang, you can still have a blast at home, at the office, or hotel room if you order now!

3834 31st street

Popular Items

The Queen$14.99
Chicken Cutlet with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Chicken Parmesan, Fresh Basil, with Melted Mozzarella Cheese & Garlic Seasoned Bread.
Trio Tacos$12.99
Three outstanding tacos choose from chicken, beef, or beyond meat.
Hard shell add on 2.00
Lemon Pepper$12.99
Hennessy Colada$15.00
Thai Sweet Chili$12.99
Chipotle Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomatoes, chipotle sauce
Red Velvet$7.99
Illusion$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Location

3834 31st street

Long Island city NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
