Doha Bar Lounge
Can’t come to our Long Island City restaurant? Can’t make it for happy hour at Astoria bar and lounge? That doesn’t mean you’ll have to miss out on the ultimate gastronomic experience that our chefs and bartenders offer. Our takeout and delivery services are available for your evening meals and late-night cravings. Whether you're eating or drinking alone or with the whole gang, you can still have a blast at home, at the office, or hotel room if you order now!
3834 31st street
Popular Items
Location
3834 31st street
Long Island city NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Migrant Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Le Botaniste - LIC
Come in and enjoy!
Beija Flor
Come in and enjoy!
Go! Go! Curry Express
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!