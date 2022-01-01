Go
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Doherty's is your place to join friends and family for sensational food & fantastic service at a great value. Visit our Apex or Cary location for a quick business lunch, family dinner, to catch the game or listen to live music at your favorite neighborhood pub!

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5490 Apex Peakway • $$

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie$13.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$19.00
An Irish tradition! Corned in-house, hand sliced and laid over cabbage, potatoes and carrots and served with spicy mustard.
Bailey's Chocolate Mousse$5.00
Light & creamy chocolate mousse with a hint of Baileys Irish Cream.
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
Include Pickles, Ketchup, Utensils or Napkins?
***INCLUDED BY REQUEST ONLY***
Add this item if you would like us to include pickles with sandwiches, ketchup, utensils, or napkins with your order.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Our specialty! Two fillets of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Doherty's Pub Burger$14.00
Our half-pound prime patty cooked to your liking, topped with white cheddar, and served on grilled brioche with LTO.
Traditional Bread Pudding$6.00
A traditional bread pudding drizzled with a homemade Irish whiskey cream sauce.
Half Fish & Chips$11.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Dublin Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo style on grilled brioche with LTO.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5490 Apex Peakway

Apex NC

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
