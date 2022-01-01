Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Doherty's is your place to join friends and family for sensational food & fantastic service at a great value. Visit our Apex or Cary location for a quick business lunch, family dinner, to catch the game or listen to live music at your favorite neighborhood pub!
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
5490 Apex Peakway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5490 Apex Peakway
Apex NC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
