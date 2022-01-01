Go
DOHO Taqueria

beyond the taco!

PRETZELS • TACOS

18 west hortter street • $$

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

black beans$6.00
soy, ginger scallion lime sauce
(plant based) (gf)
umami mushrooms$5.00
sesame crema, pickled beet, grilled shisito, scallion, toasted sesame seed
(plant based)
sweet plantains$7.00
carrot ginger sauce, toasted sesame seed, scallion (plant based)(gf)
hot chicken$5.00
chipotle sriracha sauce, kewpie mayo, zucchini bread n' butter, pickles
napa salad$6.00
corn, radish, pickled beet, carrot ginger dressing, crunchy plantain
(plant based) (gf)
beef barbacoa$6.00
tamarind sauce, orange, pickled daikon+red onion, cilantro
beef barbacoa bowl$12.00
roast pork$5.00
sweet&sour bbq, pineapple-kimchi salsa, cilantro
shrimp tempura$6.00
spicy sauce, yuzu red cabbage slaw, avocado
chocolate guajillo chili pudding$6.00
passion fruit whip, five spice crumble
Location

18 west hortter street

Philadelphia PA

