Doi Moi

A bustling restaurant in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
Doi Moi pays tribute to the culinary traditions and regional dishes found throughout Southeast Asia.

1800 14th Street

Popular Items

Basil Fried Rice$17.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, soy sauce and garlic chili paste
Steamed Dumplings - Vegetable$11.00
Vegetable Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Drunken Chicken Bánh Mì$15.00
Battered crispy chicken thigh, drunken sauce, mayo
Sài Gòn Fried Rice$20.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, sausage, shrimp, mushroom, soy sauce, scallions, cilantro
Steamed Dumplings - Pork$11.00
Pork Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Drunken Noodles$18.00
Fresh local rice noodles, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, ginger, garlic chili paste, sweet Indonesian soy sauce (vegan)
Crispy Brussels$10.50
Nuoc cham dressing, chili flakes, crushed crispy shallots
Location

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
