Go
Toast
  • /
  • Groton
  • /
  • Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

Bakery and Cafe. Come in and enjoy!

497 Main Street Unit A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(2) Almond Croissants$9.50
Croissants filled with a delicious almond filling. Freshly made from scratch. Quantities: 2 per order. For larger orders please call the bakery.
French Macarons$34.00
French macaron is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, sugar and almond flour. Gluten free only for intolerant to gluten.
***Account 2 hours from order time to pick up.
Four Easter Cupcakes$25.00
Four cupcakes decorated with Easter eggs and bunnies
Quiche Lorraine$40.00
Quiche Lorraine is a French pastry tart consisting of pastry crust filled with eggs, pieces of bacon and onion. **Account 24 hours from order time to pick up.
Chocolate Cake by the slice$6.60
6 Power Balls$10.00
Six power balls filled with all sorts of yummy and healthy ingredients: chia seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, raw honey, cranberries, organic peanut butter, and oats.
Half dozen Chocolate Chips$15.00
***Account 2 hours from order time to pick up.
Macaron Gift box$40.00
An assortment of the most delicious French macarons! The gift box contains a dozen macarons! Surprise a friend or a family member with this unique gift.
Key Lime Tart$40.00
** Two days notice to order this dessert.
A 9 inch tart filled with a delicious lime filling and decorated with fresh cream and limes. Serves 8.
6 x Sugar Coated Donuts$18.00
***FOR SATURDAY PICKUP ONLY.
Italian Style Donuts.
See full menu

Location

497 Main Street Unit A

Groton MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackbird

No reviews yet

Breakfast ALL DAY!

Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co

No reviews yet

The Herb Lyceum in Groton is a restaurant and event space.

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

No reviews yet

ARTFULLY CREATED FOOD & DRINK
ETHICALLY CREATED FASHION

Groton Station House Restaurant

No reviews yet

100 Yards off Main Street in Groton is delicious food, prepared with local ingredients, owned & operated by a hometown family in a renovated fire station--come try it!!
Dedicated curbside pick-up spot next to the restaurant's front door. Order & pay online. Schedule an order to be ready for you later in the day. Wine pairings suggested in entrée descriptions.
We're located at 20 Station Ave in Groton (behind Town Hall, near the old Bank of America building, across from the Groton Electric Light Department).
Warm wishes,
The McElroy Family

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston