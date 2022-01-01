Go
Dolce at the Strand

Italian inspired artisan gelato, pastries and cocktails in the iconic old Strand movie theater in downtown Wadsworth. Made in small batches, on site, with no preservatives or additives.

123 Broad St

Popular Items

Cannoli - Choco Shell$3.00
We always pipe your cannoli to order. Our filling follows Italian tradition and is ricotta based.
Tiramisu$5.99
This is one of our most popular desserts. Light, fluffy and flavorful as the best words to describe it.
Lemon Ricotta Cake - Whole$35.00
Exquisite! Lemon zest ricotta cake, four layers filled w/ a limoncello pastry cream, and iced in a vanilla mascarpone whipped cream.
6 inch, 4 layer cakes serves 8.
Adult Gelato Shakes, Smoothies and Frappuccino$10.00
Flavors vary daily.
Gelato: Pops$3.99
Our gelato covered in chocolate and put on a stick for easy enjoyment. Flavors vary daily.
Hot Cocoa$3.99
Served in our jumbo mug!
Gelato and Sorbet
LESS FAT, LESS AIR = MORE FLAVOR!
Our smooth and creamy gelatos are made on site, with fresh ingredients and Hartzler's milk. Never from a mix. No preservatives or colorings. (Except for red velvet ... it is in the cake, not the gelato)
Location

123 Broad St

Wadsworth OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

