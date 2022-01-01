Go
Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant

Offering dine in, takeout, and delivery services. Come in or place an order to go to try our tasty pizza and delicious Italian specialties!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

432 New Brunswick Avenue • $$

Avg 3.9 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$3.95
Beverages - 2 Liter Bottles$1.30
Dolce Salad$11.95
strawberries, walnuts & goat cheese over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, served with bread
Cannoli$3.25
Large 16"$18.95
click to select specialty pizza style
Personal 10"$7.95
Large 16"$13.95
Personal 10"$10.95
click to select specialty pizza style
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.95
served with side of marinara
Penne Vodka$13.95
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Location

432 New Brunswick Avenue

Fords NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
