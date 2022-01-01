Go
Toast

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

hmm

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Hazelnut Latte$5.50
Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Large Iced DDL Latte$6.80
Iced Latte$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
Latte$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Dulce De Leche Latte$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Almond Croissant$5.50
Large Iced Vanilla Latte$6.80
Black Sesame Latte$5.50
Gibraltar$4.20
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
See full menu

Location

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW

washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dawson's Market Dupont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CHIKO - Dupont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bethesda Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tryst at the Philips (TAP)

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston