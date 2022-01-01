Go
Toast

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

A glass box at the heart of the Mosiac District showcasing the planet’s finest coffee, gelato, pastries, small bites, and alcoholic distractions.

2909 District Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Latte$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Large Dulce De Leche Latte$6.80
Latte$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Mocha Latte$5.50
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Large Americano$3.65
The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever.
Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency.
But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!”
Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.
Dulce De Leche Latte$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
Large Vanilla Bean Latte$6.80
See full menu

Location

2909 District Avenue

Fairfax VA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Our Mom Eugenia

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of the Mosaic District!

Oath Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urbano Mosaic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston