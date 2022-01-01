Go
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic

2905 District Avenue

Popular Items

Vanilla Bean Latte$5.50
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe.
Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
Small Gelato$5.85
Large Iced Vanilla Latte$6.80
Large Iced Latte$6.00
Vanilla Bean Pushpop$4.00
Large Vanilla Bean Latte$6.80
Large Iced Mocha$6.80
Lemon Ricotta Cardamom$7.00
Milk Chocolate Pushpop$4.00
Black Sesame Latte$5.50
Location

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
