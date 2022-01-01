Dolci Paradiso
We are a boutique dessert shop that serves gelato, sorbet, French & Italian pastries, cakes, and cupcakes all made in-house. We look for to you enjoying our creations!
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • GELATO
10740 S May Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10740 S May Ave
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
