Dolci Paradiso

We are a boutique dessert shop that serves gelato, sorbet, French & Italian pastries, cakes, and cupcakes all made in-house. We look for to you enjoying our creations!

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • GELATO

10740 S May Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (220 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

10740 S May Ave

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

