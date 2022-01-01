Dole at Belmont Park
Come in and enjoy!
3146 Mission Blvd.
Location
3146 Mission Blvd.
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Plunge San Diego
Our luxurious, newly renovated facility is located right on Mission Beach and is open for both monthly membership and public day passes. Whether you prefer an intense interval swim session, a race around the obstacle course or an upbeat fitness class, the Plunge offers fun and innovative aquatic programs to help you meet all your health and fitness goals.
Coaster Saloon
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Dog on a Stick
Our Hot Doggers are ready to serve our fresh, made-to-order Stick Items, French Fries, Funnel Cake Sticks – and of course, our world-famous hand-stomped Lemonade! Stop by to order and enjoy.