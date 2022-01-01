Dolly's Home Cooking
We invite you and your family to join us for some good old fashion home cooking! Dolly's Farmhouse is located in Austell Georgia and has been serving the local community for more than 30 years.
We are now open inside and offering Pickup & Delivery
4971 Austell Rd
Popular Items
Location
4971 Austell Rd
Austell GA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thumbs Up Diner
Where breakfast is served all day!
Cigaros
Come in and enjoy!
Cigaros of Austell- Cigar Room
Come in and enjoy!
Tokyo Express
Japanese restaurant sushi and hibachi