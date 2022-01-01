Go
Dolly's Home Cooking

We invite you and your family to join us for some good old fashion home cooking! Dolly's Farmhouse is located in Austell Georgia and has been serving the local community for more than 30 years.
We are now open inside and offering Pickup & Delivery

4971 Austell Rd

Popular Items

Dolly's Meatloaf$10.99
Banana Nut Bread Pudding$3.99
Add Egg$0.99
Fried Chicken Biscuit$3.49
2 Pancakes$3.99
Home Fries$2.29
Fried Pork Tenderloin Biscuit$3.49
Sprite$2.59
Breakfast Platter$8.99
Choice of breakfast meat (4pc Bacon, House Made Sausage, Ham, Country Ham, Corned Beef Hash, Tenderloin, or Smoked Sausage), 2 eggs anyway, grits - gravy - hash browns - or home fries, and a buttermilk biscuit.
Add Cheese$0.99
Location

Austell GA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
