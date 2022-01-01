Go
5 Kendall Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(6 people) Chicken Orzo Soup$45.00
Create Your Own Bowl (MB)$9.95
Garlic Oregano Chicken Bowl$12.95
Lettuce, Shreded Carrot, Pickles, Quinoa Salad, Garlic Oregano Chicken, House Dressing
Cheese Borek (Veg.)$7.95
Casserole-style börek. It's filled with Turkish white cheese, similar to feta, and uses ready phyllo dough (yufka) sheets.
Tomatoes Meatballs Bowl$12.95
Turkish Noodle (Eriste), Meatball, Mozerella Cheese, Spinach
Quinoa Salad (V. Veg. Gf.)$7.45
Quinoa, Chickpea, Scallion, Green Pepper, Parsley, Garlic with Pomegranate and Olive Oil
Vegan Bowl$12.95
Lettuce, Pickles, Sheperd`s Salad, Red Cabbage, Vegan Kofte or Red Lentil Patties, House Dressing
Falafel (Baked) Appetizer$9.95
Our falafels are golden brown and healthy The insides are tender, delicious, and full of fresh green herbs and vegetables. They're baked instead of fried, so they contain significantly less fat than fried falafel. And your house won't smell like fried food for days.
Creamy Veggie Bowl$9.95
Turkish Noodle (Eriste), Broccoli, Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper
Create Your Own Bowl (PB)$9.95
Location

Brookline MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
