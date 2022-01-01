Dolma
Come in and enjoy!
5 Kendall Street
Popular Items
Location
5 Kendall Street
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tappan Green
Brookline High School's student-run restaurant.
Grafton Street Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Broken Records
Broken Records is a modern beer hall serving up delicious food, craft beers, wine, and cordial cocktails in Boston’s newest sports and entertainment destination, Boston Landing.
The Highlander Cafe
The Teaching Kitchen for the Somerville High School Culinary Arts Program.