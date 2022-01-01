Go
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

1000 S. Miami Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (2662 reviews)

Popular Items

Hawaiana$14.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Meat lovers$15.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
Bella Margherita$14.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Maria$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Pepperoni$13.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Cheese Pizza$12.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Claudio$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Star Beckham$18.99
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil
Star Luca$18.99
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 S. Miami Ave

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

