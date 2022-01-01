Go
Dolores Park Cafe

The Perfect Park Food
Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

501 Dolores Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Hearty Customer Favorite.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
Hot Chicken Chipotle Aioli$13.95
Curried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon$12.95
Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Egg Sandwich$9.95
Popular Item.
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots
Cold Brew$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.95
Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Dolores Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

