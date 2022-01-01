Go
Come in and enjoy!

944 N Orleans St

Popular Items

Grain Bowl$14.00
Crispy rice, walnut basil pesto (nuts), kale, sweet potato, soft boiled egg & avocado. (Vegan Option, Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado, red pepper flakes, lemon, & olive oil on Publican sourdough.
Brato's Turkey Sando$15.00
Turkey, bacon, slaw (kale, cabbage, carrot, apple, in tahini (nuts) dressing), dijonaise & butterkäse cheese (dairy) on Publican sourdough (wheat).
Soup & Sandwich$12.00
1/2 sandwich of your choice & cup of soup.
Avocado, Egg, & Cheese$9.50
Avocado, egg and cheese on english muffin with our secret sriracha hot sauce. No substitutes.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$9.50
Bacon, egg and cheese on english muffin with our secret sriracha sauce. No substitutes.
Matcha Tea (no milk)$4.50
Housemade Hash Brown$3.50
Housemade hash brown served with honey mustard & ketchup. (GF available!)
Ćevapi$14.00
The cure to your hangover. Beef sausages served in a flatbread with a roasted red pepper eggplant spread, salted clotted cream & white onions.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$9.50
Pork maple sausage, egg and cheese on english muffin with our secret sriracha sauce. No substitutes.
Location

944 N Orleans St

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
