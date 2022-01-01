Go
DomAdi's Deli

healthy first ... delicious always

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

1451 State Highway 5 S • $$

Avg 5 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Mix$10.00
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, LTO, banana peppers, O&V, oregano | italian sub
Today's Soups
Click here to see a list of today's soups.
Roast Beef & Cheese Sub$10.00
Boar's Head London Broil roast beef, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion on an Italian sub roll. Comes with a small bag of chips.
The Dom$10.00
Boar's Head roast beef, VT white cheddar, caramelized onions, arugula, housemade horseradish mayo on a panini pressed ciabatta roll. Comes with a small bag of chips.
The Chef$10.00
romaine, ham, turkey, cheddar, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg | your choice of dressing
The Raegyn$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, spring mix, cucumber, shredded carrot, onion, dried cranberry, walnuts, blue cheese crumble with your choice of dressing.
(contains NUTS)
Italian Mix$10.00
Boar's Head ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, O&V, and oregano on an Italian sub roll. Comes with a small bag of chips.
Turkey & Cheese Sub$10.00
Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion on an Italian sub roll. Comes with a small bag of chips.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$9.00
Diced all white meat chicken breast with Hellman's mayonnaise, dried cranberries , apples, and walnuts on white or rye bread. Served with a pickle and a small bag of chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1451 State Highway 5 S

Amsterdam NY

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
