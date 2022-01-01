Go
Banner pic

Dominick's of Historic Norcross

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

95 S Peachtree St

Norcross, GA 30071

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Tortelloni and Roasted Chicken
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, shaved garlic, and fresh spinach in a tomato cream sauce tossed with cheese-filled Tortelloni pasta
Shrimp Scarpariello
Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, in a spicy red seafood sauce served over Angel Hair pasta
Calamari Fritti
Lightly seasoned calamari rings with sliced hot cherry peppers, breaded and flash-fried, served with a side of Dominick’s marinara sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with garlic, and tomatoes in a light white wine butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta
Lasagna Bolognese
Layers of fresh pasta sheets with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, ground beef, and fresh herbs covered in Dominick’s bolognese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage
Your choice of Spaghetti, Linguine, Penne or Angel Hair pasta with choice of meatballs, Italian sausage or both
Tira Mi Su$7.00
Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless, skinless chicken breast lightly breaded and flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella, and baked golden brown
Dominick's Garlic Bread
Dominick’s famous Italian bread baked with fresh razor thin sliced garlic and butter
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

95 S Peachtree St, Norcross GA 30071

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Crossing Steakhouse

No reviews yet

American cuisine in the original train depot of Historic Norcross

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

No reviews yet

The original location in the heart of Historic Downtown Norcross

Mi Linda Managua

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boga Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Dominick's of Historic Norcross

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston