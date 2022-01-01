Go
Dominicks pizza and pasta

308 35th street

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Explosion$6.00
Blondie$4.00
1 Plain Slice$2.99
Calzone Small$6.00
Includes ricotta and mozzarella
2 Liter Soda$3.00
Tres Leches$5.00
Avery's Special$18.95
Shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms & scallions in a creamy alfredo sauce tossed with pasta
Baked Manicotti (5)$15.00
Tube shaped pasta stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Knots (6)$3.00
20 Ounce Soda$2.25
Location

Lindenhurst NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
