Dominic's Hometown Pizza

19 S Parish St.

Popular Items

Cheese Stix Regular$7.99
Make Your Own Stromboli$9.99
X-Large Pizza (16") *$13.00
Soda 2L
Garden Salad$4.99
Small Pizza (8")$6.99
Large Super Special$12.00
The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERLARGE
X-Large Super Special$13.00
The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERXLARGE
Large Pizza (14") *$12.00
Medium Pizza (12")$11.00
Location

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
