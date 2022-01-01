Go
Toast

Domo Taco

Asian Mexican Fusion

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

733 Franklin Avenue • $

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

Teriyaki Steak Burrito$9.18
Sliced ribeye marinated in soy sauce and mirin. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
Coke
Lemongrass Chicken Quesadilla$8.73
Chicken seasoned with southeast Asian flavors. Toasted flour tortilla with Monterey Jack, nacho cheese and sesame crema.
Five Spice Pork Burrito$8.73
Pork butt braised in five spice and hoisin marinade. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema on a flour tortilla.
Chips & Guacamole$3.67
5 Empanadas$2.98
Chicken in Japanese curry with potatoes and oaxaca cheese.
Pick 3 Tacos$9.18
Teriyaki Steak Bowl$9.18
Sliced ribeye marinated in soy sauce and mirin. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema.
Lemongrass Chicken Bowl$8.73
Chicken seasoned with southeast Asian flavors. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, miso slaw, pickled daikons, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese and sesame crema.
Japanese Nacho Tots$4.82
Tater tots, nacho cheese, okonomiyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, pico de gallo and bonito flakes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

733 Franklin Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Norm

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ras Plant Based

No reviews yet

Ras, a term that literally means head in Amharic. In Ethiopian culture, a word of reverence, a title given to a chief or prince. At Ras Plant Based, we aim to uphold all that this symbolic name stands for, fusing modernity with ancient recipes to create a one of a kind dining experience. From our thoughtful, carefully curated dishes to our larger than life murals, we transport you to the bustling streets of Addis with each and every bite.

Barboncino

No reviews yet

Neapolitan pizza cooked in a wood burning oven! Great salads, appetizers and a full liquor bar in Brooklyn's friendliest neighborhood!
¨As an artifact from another time and continent, Barboncino's margherita is unsurpassed.¨ - Robert Sietsema, The Village Voice
¨As an artifact from another time and continent, Barboncino's margherita is unsurpassed.¨ - Robert Sietsema, The Village Voice

Agi's Counter

No reviews yet

Eastern European inspired counter serving breakfast, lunch, and pastries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston