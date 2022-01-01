Go
DOMODOMO NYC

Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, DOMODOMO NYC is a Japanese restaurant famous for its signature handrolls, DOMOKASE (our version of omakase), and its modern interpretations of traditional Asian recipes.

138-140 W Houston St

Popular Items

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA$15.00
Avocado, Cashew Nut, Masago, Spicy Mayo
SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO$55.00
12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Rock Shrimp Tempura.
MISO SOUP$3.00
Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
CHICKEN DUMPLINGS$14.00
10 Pieces
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET$19.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad
SUSHI & HANDROLL SET + 2 APPETIZERS$58.00
8 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Choice of 2 Appetizers, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.
SUSHI & HANROLL SET$38.00
8 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.
MISO BLACK COD SET$26.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad
16-PIECE HANDROLL SET$29.00
Choice of 4 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.
SUSHI DOMOKASE$68.00
12 Pieces Assorted PREMIUM Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Tuna Sashimi, Miso Soup
See full menu

Location

138-140 W Houston St

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

