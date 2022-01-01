Go
Toast

Dom's

Plant based comfort food located in the heart of downtown Winston Salem.

134 N Spruce St • $$

Avg 4.4 (945 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Torte$9.00
chocolate ganache, coconut butterscotch pudding, hazelnut peanut brittle
Contains: gluten, nuts
Tempeh Steak$22.00
seared tempeh steak, roasted asparagus, roasted garlic- whipped yukon potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onions (gf, nut
free, soy free)
Korean BBQ Cauliflower$14.00
black & white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, white bbq dipping sauce (nut free, soy free)
Caesar Salad$9.00
kale & romaine, almond parmesan, capers, croutons, caesar dressing (soy free, contains nuts, gf available)
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Tiramisu$12.00
Sponge cake, layered cashew coconut mousse, rum coffee soak, cocoa powder
Contains: gluten, nuts, soy, alcohol
Mushroom Trio$20.00
roasted local mushrooms, sauteed bok choy, anson mills blue corn grit cakes, mushroom jus, braised greens (gf, nut free, contains soy)
Smoky Shroom Burger$16.00
beyond burger, pimento cheese, lettuce, pickled onions w/ fries - GFA / SF
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

134 N Spruce St

Winston Salem NC

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Young Cardinal Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spring House

No reviews yet

New American cooking & artisan cocktails in a historic North Carolina locale.

#3 Zero Sei Traditionally Crafted Piadina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

No reviews yet

Gather, Taste & Enjoy at QB!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston