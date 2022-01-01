Don Angie
Chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli always dreamed of opening a small, special place where they could really showcase their unique style of modern Italian American cuisine. That vision comes to fruition at Don Angie.
103 Greenwich Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
103 Greenwich Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
