Don Felix Cafe

We bring you the best quality product and make everything in house to give you our take on traditional and contemporary New Mexican cuisine

2290 Calle De Parian • $

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)

Popular Items

Blue Corn Pecan Chicken Flautas$14.00
three rolled blue corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken + roasted pecans + jalapeño with spicy corn cream dip + Mexican corn + Serrano & cilantro rice
Seasonal Agua Fresca
Mexican Corn$3.00
Roasted corn + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + honey lime butter
Queso Fundido$11.00
melted asadero + corn tortillas + green chile
Pulled Pork Street Tacos$15.00
four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$14.00
three pulled pork sliders + chipotle BBQ + mango slaw + side of fries or cheese curds
Watermelon Cucumber Agua Fresca
Green Rice$3.00
Onion + tomato + mexican squash
Summer Salad$12.00
butter lettuce + micro cilantro + green chick peas + cucumber + pomegranate + red onion + powdered lemongrass tea vinaigrette
Red Chile Duck Enchilada$16.00
three fried rolled corn tortillas + muenster cheese + red chile + duck + beans + rice
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2290 Calle De Parian

Las Cruces NM

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
