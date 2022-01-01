Go
Don Jockey

121 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Quesadilla
Steak Fajitas$17.00
Bag of Chips$1.50
Midway Burrito$16.00
The perfect combination of chicken, bacon and chorizo (Mexican sausage) wrapped inside a flour tortilla and topped with our serrano cream sauce. Served with a salad.
Winners Circle Nachos$15.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with chorizo, steak, grilled chicken, cooked tomatoes, sautéed onions and peppers, black beans then drenched in queso!!
Mexican Rice$3.29
Steak Taco$4.29
Traditional street taco prepared on a warm corn tortilla with steak. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
Shrimp Taco$5.29
Traditional street taco served on a warm corn tortilla with fresh sautéed shrimp. Garnished with tartar sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado slice.
Cheese Dip$7.00
Grilled Chicken Taco$4.29
Traditional street taco with grilled chicken served on a warm corn tortilla. Garnished with onions, cilantro and avocado slice.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

121 E Main St

Midway KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
