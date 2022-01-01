Don Jockey
Enjoy
121 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 E Main St
Midway KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heirloom Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Gibson's Restaurant
Modern Rustic Thoroughbred Bourbon Centric Chop house and Wood fired Pizza Restaurant
Holly Hill Inn
A warm welcome awaits you at the Holly Hill Inn, a charming fine dining restaurant in the heart of Kentucky's Bluegrass horse country. Holly Hill Inn is owned by Ouita Michel, who has been honored with several nominations as Best Chef Southeast and Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Foundation. Michel and her husband, Chris, have welcomed guests from all over the world to their historic restaurant since 2001.
Wallace Station
Open for Curbside!