Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
351 Atwells Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
351 Atwells Ave
Providence RI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:45 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tammany Hall Pub and Parlor
Come in and enjoy!
Pastiche Fine Desserts
Delicious Desserts!
Plaza Bar & Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Bucktown
Take-Out Chicken and Fish Joint on the West Side of Providence