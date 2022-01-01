Go
Toast

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3430 Village Dr • $$

Avg 4 (187 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo 1 Item + R&B$13.00
Please make a selection from the drop down list:
Combo 2 Items + R&B$16.00
Please make a selection from the drop down list:
Carnitas SB$16.00
Flour tortilla with pork carnitas, arroz, whole beans, cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo. With sliced avocado.
Golfos (2)$15.50
Two soft tacos filled with chicken, cheese, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Bean Dip$7.50
DJ’s homemade refried beans for chip-dipping.
Combo 3 Items + R&B$18.50
Please make a selection from the drop down list:
Combo 4 Items + R&B$20.00
Please make a selection from the drop down list:
Chimis (2)$16.00
Flour tortilla wrap with shredded beef or chicken, and cheese. Deep fried and topped with sour cream, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Potato Skins (4)$9.75
Melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and bacon bits.
Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jack cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3430 Village Dr

Castro Valley CA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portales Taqueria

No reviews yet

BUSINESS HOURS:
MONDAY-SATURDAY: 11:00AM- 8:00PM
SUNDAY: 11:00AM-7:00PM

Barons Quality Meats & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rigatoni's Castro Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oculto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston