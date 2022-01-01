Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
3430 Village Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3430 Village Dr
Castro Valley CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Portales Taqueria
BUSINESS HOURS:
MONDAY-SATURDAY: 11:00AM- 8:00PM
SUNDAY: 11:00AM-7:00PM
Barons Quality Meats & Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
Rigatoni's Castro Valley
Come in and enjoy!
Oculto
Come in and enjoy!