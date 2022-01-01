Go
Don Juan Mex Grill

5540 Crawford Dr.



Popular Items

Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
Chips$2.50
Churros$3.99
Mexican pastry sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, served with a side of Nutella
Bowl$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
Build your own taco/bowl/salad bar$12.00
15 guest minimum. $12 per guest. 2-hour notice required for orders placed for 15-40 guests. 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests.
Includes flour tortillas and your choice of two proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. All utensils provided.
Empanada (1 per order)$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
Don Juan Taco (1 per order)$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
Grande Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras
Cheesy Chimichanga$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
Traditional Taco (1 per order)$3.45
Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions
Location

5540 Crawford Dr.

Bethlehem PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
