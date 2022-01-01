Go
Toast

Don Juan's

Come in and enjoy!

43 South Talbert Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chef's Special$8.29
Chips & Salsa$2.79
Peluza
Cheese Quesadilla$2.79
Chimichanga De
Side of Lettuce$1.49
ACP
Grilled Chicken Soft Taco$3.59
Cheese & Bean Dip$6.99
Cheese Dip
See full menu

Location

43 South Talbert Blvd

Lexington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood

No reviews yet

Japanese Hibachi Style Steakhouse with Asian Fusion specials and Jimmy the Bartender's signature craft cocktails on the weekend.

Mi Casa Lexington

No reviews yet

Welcome to Mi Casa in Lexington! We appreciate your support. Thank you for your patience in allowing us ample time to prepare your delicious meal.

Coach's - Lexington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Coach's - Thomasville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston