Don Pancho’s Cantina

Our Mexican menu offers everything from stuffed burritos
and tacos to loaded nachos and fajitas.
Don Pancho's is
the greatest Mexican food in the area for sure, and also
might be arguably the best Mexican Restaurant in the
whole state of Virginia!!!
The service and the people there
are incredible and the food is great up and down the entire menu!
Experience a great Mexican restaurant tradition like this once and we guarantee you will be back time and time again! Come in and enjoy!

1200 Armory Drive Ste D

Popular Items

Chips
Mexican Rice$3.99
Cheese Dip
White Sauce
Burrito California$12.29
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, ground beef, or mix covered in burrito salsa and cheese dip.
Side Cheese Sauce$3.99
Taco Salad$8.99
your choice of protein with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese all in a fried crispy tortilla.
Pollo con Crema$13.99
your Choice of meat smothered in cheese sauce served with rice and beans. comes with tortillas.
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla and cheese.
F. Three Chicken Strips & French Fries$5.55
Location

1200 Armory Drive Ste D

Franklin VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
