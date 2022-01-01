Don Pancho’s Cantina
Our Mexican menu offers everything from stuffed burritos
and tacos to loaded nachos and fajitas.
Don Pancho's is
the greatest Mexican food in the area for sure, and also
might be arguably the best Mexican Restaurant in the
whole state of Virginia!!!
The service and the people there
are incredible and the food is great up and down the entire menu!
Experience a great Mexican restaurant tradition like this once and we guarantee you will be back time and time again! Come in and enjoy!
1200 Armory Drive Ste D
Location
Franklin VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
