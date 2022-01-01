Go
Toast

Don Pancho’s Mexican Food

Come in and enjoy!

32475 Clinton Keith Rd,Ste 113

No reviews yet

Location

32475 Clinton Keith Rd,Ste 113

Wildomar CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hive Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

The Hive Bar & Grill is a family friendly neighborhood restaurant serving classic American dishes presented with large portions. The Hive offers a full service bar featuring local craft beer and wines, along with outstanding specialty cocktails!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Rival Coffee

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Wildomar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston