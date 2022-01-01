Go
Don Pollo

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

29-03 Broadway • $

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)

Popular Items

POLLO ENTERO$15.00
PERUVIAN LUNCH$9.99
ARROZ AMARILLO$6.00
Yellow Rice.
POLLO SALTADO$17.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed chicken, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
EMPANADAS$13.00
3 Seasoned chicken, beer or cheese empanadas.
BUILD YOUR LUNCH$9.99
LOMO SALTADO$19.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed beef, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
ARROZ CHAUFA$15.00
Peruvian style fried rice with red peppers, scallions & egg.
FRIJOL CANARIO ( BEANS )$6.00
Beans.
COMBO DON POLLO (TO GO ONLY )$45.00
Whole chicken
Chicken Chaufa
Avocado Salad
French fries W/ sliced Hot-Dog
Sweet Yellow plantains
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

29-03 Broadway

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
