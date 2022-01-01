Go
Don Pollo - Bethesda

7007 Wisconsin Avenue

Popular Items

1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides$11.50
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.
1/2 White Meat & 2 Sides$14.95
1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Single Cheese Empanada$2.50
One fried cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
Whole Chicken & 2 Sides$25.95
One each whole chicken served with choice of 2 sides.
Single Chicken Empanada$3.00
One fried chicken and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
1/2 Chicken & 2 Sides$13.95
1/2 of a chicken (half), white & dark meat, served with choice of 2 sides.
Fiesta for Four (4)$34.95
One each whole chicken served with choice of 4 sides. Serves 4 people.
1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides$10.95
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Single Beef Empanada$3.00
One fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
Extra Sauces
Location

Chevy Chase MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
