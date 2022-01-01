Go
Don Tomasso's

Italian American Kitchen serving fresh scratch made food

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

123 West Wyandot • $$

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

DT
Caesar Salad$7.50
Classic, romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and housemade Caesar dressing.
Antipasto Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, salami, onions, tomatoes, blue cheese, banana peppers, green and black olives and comes tossed in Italian dressing.
Side salad$4.95
Old Mission Salad$7.50
Arugula, pecans, freeze-dried strawberries, feta and tossed in Apple-balsamic dressing.
Red Sauce
Bowl of Soup$6.25
Full House Salad$6.95
Side Caesar$5.25
Southwestern Salad$12.95
Grilled Blackened chicken, local mixed greens, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, fried tortilla strips, onion, tomatoes and comes Southwest Ranch dressing.
123 West Wyandot

Upper Sandusky OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
