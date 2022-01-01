Go
Don Tommy’s

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS

4145 Voltaire St • $

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
Potato & Egg Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Chips, Guacamole, & Cheese$5.75
Veggie Supreme Burrito$10.50
California Burrito$13.50
Potato Bacon Egg Cheese Breakfast Burrito$8.00
TACO TUESDAY DEAL 3 For $6$6.00
Guacamole$1.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.50
Carne Asada Street Taco$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4145 Voltaire St

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

