Don Tommy’s
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • TACOS
4145 Voltaire St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4145 Voltaire St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma
We're a small-batch ice cream shop utilizing real ingredients to produce the best ice cream we possibly can!
Long Story Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Cesarina
Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.
CATALINA LOUNGE
Come in and enjoy!